by Ryler Dustin

It is here, in the empty lot across from K-Mart, dusk falling at the cusp

of summer, that you realize you love her. She has asked you to teach her

to drive, you lied about having a license, and your mother’s Metro is not

cut out for this, how she kills the clutch again and again as you brace

your bodies against the dash, laughing. You are not cut out for it

either—how she cracks jokes with the boys at your lunch table, grinning

with one crooked tooth, hair black as volcanic glass. You cannot hold

on your tongue the name of the place she is from in Nicaragua, or the

ache the fact of her body makes in yours no matter what you do, even

when you are making love behind her mother’s leaky apartment, or lying

in the damp grass after, watching geese sign their mysterious arrow

overhead. Soon your best friend, jealous, will stop sitting at the lunch

table. Your father will forbid you from seeing her before she moves

away, but you’ll follow her to Georgia anyway while she goes crazy and

disappears into a two by two photo of her father’s grinning absence. But

blink now and you are back in the parking lot—blink and you are in the

brimming grass, wet, watching the geese neck ever on. Tell her again

they have needles in their noses, like compasses, guiding them to where

they must go. Say you can see Sirius, the first star, though you know she

is already sleeping like something crash-landed, unfathomable, from an

even deeper distance—her breasts below the coat you both share, her

wrists so defenseless that the world, for the first time, frightens you—

and you begin, in that light, to know what it is.

RYLER DUSTIN earned his MFA in writing from the University of Houston and is a PhD candidate at the University of Nebraska—Lincoln. He has performed on the final stage of the Individual World Poetry Slam and his poetry appears or is forthcoming in The Southern Review, Iron Horse, New South, and elsewhere. His book, Heavy Lead Birdsong, is available from Write Bloody.